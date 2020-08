The Los Angeles Lakers plan to honor the late Kobe Bryant if they can advance past the Portland Trail Blazers.

A report from the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday the jersey will be a “Black Mamba” one that features a snakeskin design with 16 starts on the side panels. Sixteen represents the number of NBA championships L.A. ha won.

Vanessa Bryant, wife of Kobe, previewed the jerseys on her Instagram story.

Check them out:

Vanessa Bryant previewing the Mamba jerseys 👀🔥🐍



📸 Via VanessaBryant (IG) pic.twitter.com/RjYuXqLTiX — ShowtimeForum (@ShowtimeForum) August 18, 2020

The Lakers and Trail Blazers begin their series Tuesday night.