Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

UPDATE (3:45 P.M. ET): One of Bryant’s daughters, 13-year-old Gianna Maria, also died in the helicopter crash, according to TMZ. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the report.

#BREAKING: Kobe's daughter Gianna Maria was also on board the helicopter and died in the crash https://t.co/1n7U8bvqhI — TMZ (@TMZ) January 26, 2020

Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY: Tragedy has struck not just the NBA, but the entire sports world.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday afternoon in a helicopter crash, according to multiple reports. TMZ was first to report the news.

Bryant reportedly was traveling with at least three other people when his private helicopter went down around 10 a.m. PT in Calabasas, a city in Los Angeles County. Five people have been confirmed dead in the crash, though Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, was not on board, according to TMZ.

BREAKING: Kobe Bryant Has Died In A Helicopter Crash https://t.co/42oINV9ZUU — TMZ (@TMZ) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant is among those dead in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles, a source confirms to ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating. — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) January 26, 2020

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing. Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

BREAKING: 5 people have been killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, LA Co. Sheriff's Dept. says. https://t.co/vTTVbAna7x — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 26, 2020

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Bryant was 41 years old.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images