UPDATE (3:45 P.M. ET): One of Bryant’s daughters, 13-year-old Gianna Maria, also died in the helicopter crash, according to TMZ. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the report.

ORIGINAL STORY: Tragedy has struck not just the NBA, but the entire sports world.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday afternoon in a helicopter crash, according to multiple reports. TMZ was first to report the news.

Bryant reportedly was traveling with at least three other people when his private helicopter went down around 10 a.m. PT in Calabasas, a city in Los Angeles County. Five people have been confirmed dead in the crash, though Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, was not on board, according to TMZ.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Bryant was 41 years old.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

