Steven Stamkos Injury: Lightning Captain Out For Game 1 Vs. Bruins

The Boston Bruins will have a lot on their hands in their semifinal series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but they won’t have to worry about Steven Stamkos (at least, not yet).

Stamkos has been ruled out for Game 1, scheduled for Sunday evening. The longtime Lightning captain still is recovering from core surgery he had March 2, causing him to miss the Bolts’ three round-robin games and their entire first-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Head coach Jon Cooper on Saturday said Stamkos still is “rehabbing,” but didn’t have much of an update otherwise.

“There’s no further updates,” Cooper said. “I’ll address it when he becomes available but it’s pointless to keep asking about it.”

Puck drop for Game 1 is slated for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.