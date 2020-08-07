Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

And now for the big one.

Manchester City will host Real Madrid on Friday at Etihad Stadium in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 series. Manchester City, the Premier League runner-up, enters the game holding a 2-1 lead, thanks to its famous first-leg win over Real Madrid on Feb. 26.

Real Madrid returned from the coronavirus pause in good form and ultimately won the La Liga title, ending Barcelona’s two-year reign. Los Blancos now will look to add continental glory to its list of honors in this unprecedented season.

Here’s when and how to watch Manchester City versus Real Madrid:

When: Friday, Aug. 7, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network; TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images