And now for the big one.
Manchester City will host Real Madrid on Friday at Etihad Stadium in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 series. Manchester City, the Premier League runner-up, enters the game holding a 2-1 lead, thanks to its famous first-leg win over Real Madrid on Feb. 26.
Real Madrid returned from the coronavirus pause in good form and ultimately won the La Liga title, ending Barcelona’s two-year reign. Los Blancos now will look to add continental glory to its list of honors in this unprecedented season.
Here’s when and how to watch Manchester City versus Real Madrid:
When: Friday, Aug. 7, at 3 p.m. ET
TV: CBS Sports Network; TUDN USA
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access
More: Champions League Is Back, So Are We | NESN Soccer Podcast, Ep. 1
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images