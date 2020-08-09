Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Make no mistake: The best athletes in NASCAR are on pit crews.

(We aren’t kidding at all; you can check out this story to learn about the kinds of athletes now tasked with hopping over walls and making mid-race repairs.)

The latest evidence of the aforementioned truth was delivered Saturday during the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. As Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Newman approached his pit box, a member of his pit crew executed a ninja-like evasive maneuver to avoid potential disaster.

Check this out:

Still not over this ninja moment 🤙 https://t.co/p4ocGYaAWk — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) August 9, 2020

Commitment!

Newman finished 28th in Saturday’s doubleheader opener at MIS. He’ll start from that position when the field heads to green in Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400.

