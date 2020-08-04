Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Richard Petty Motorsports apparently is serious about keeping Darrell Wallace Jr. around.

Forbes on Sunday reported that RPM recently offered an ownership stake to Wallace, who is set to become a NASCAR free agent after the 2020 season. Richard Petty Motorsports since has confirmed the report.

Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern on Monday offered additional context, including additional perks that RPM hopes will entice Wallace to stay with the No. 43 Chevrolet team for years to come.

Take a look:

Andrew Murstein says that RPM has another new sponsorship it is about to announce, and he's hoping this run of deals will help convince @BubbaWallace to renew. ➖ RPM also offered Wallace an equity stake, as @DavidSmithMA first reported; it's in the 10-20% range, per source. pic.twitter.com/A7Xgorl8eX — Adam Stern (@A_S12) August 3, 2020

No word yet on whether Wallace intends to accept the deal. However, the 26-year-old driver, who quickly has become one of the most popular people in the sport, reportedly is drawing interest from other teams, including Chip Ganassi Racing.

Wallace currently is 22nd in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. He never has won a race on NASCAR’s top level.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Slocum/Pool USA TODAY Network Images