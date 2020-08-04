Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Will the Connecticut Sun burn brightly on the national stage or will they air their struggles for all to see?

The Sun will take on the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night in Bradenton, Fla., at the IMG Academy, in the teams’ fifth game of the 2020 WNBA regular season. The Sun are winless so far, while the Storm seemingly are living up to their billing as WNBA title contenders. However, Sue Bird’s absence due to a knee injury will give the Sun a greater chance to win than they otherwise would have.

Connecticut lost 78-69 to Minnesota Lynx on Saturday after failing to sustain its first-half momentum through the third and fourth quarters.

The Storm topped the Los Angeles Sparks 81-75 on Saturday in their last outing.

Here’s when and how to watch Storm versus Sun:

Seattle Storm (3-1) Vs. Connecticut Sun (0-4)

When: Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Saturday, Aug. 1, at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Online: WatchESPN

Recent meetings

The Sun and Storm are facing off for the first time this season. Connecticut won all three games it played against Seattle last season.

Players to watch

DeWanna Bonner has been a bright spot for the Sun, as she’s averaging 27.5 points per game in her debut season with the team.

Jordin Canada is expected to replace Bird as the Storm’s starting point guard. She scored 16 points against the Sparks on Saturday and will look to follow up with another strong showing.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun