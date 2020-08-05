Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Washington Nationals ran into some trouble early in Wednesday night’s game against the New York Mets.

Max Scherzer exited the game after just one inning pitched, and it definitely wasn’t his best. The righty gave up one hit, one walk and one earned run to the Mets in the frame, allowing New York to take an early 1-0 lead.

Erick Fedde replaced him on the mound in the second.

