First it was the NBA. Now it’s the NFL.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, sources said the Players’ Association sent players a phone number for them to call if they need to report “teams’ violations of the agreed upon COVID-19 protocols.” Players will remain anonymous if they text the hotline, and the union can file a grievance on a player’s behalf “for perceived violations.”

The NFLPA today sent players a phone number for them to report NFL teams’ violations of the agreed upon COVID-19 protocols, sources say. Players can text the number but they will remain anonymous. The union can file a grievance on players’ behalves for perceived violations. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 5, 2020

Sound familiar?

The NFL, of course, isn’t the first league to implement a hotline like this amid the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA did so as well, though some dubbed it the “snitch hotline.” Numerous calls already have been placed on the NBA’s anonymous hotline.

How will NFL players react to the new hotline, though? We’ll soon find out.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images