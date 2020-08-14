The Boston Celtics are expected to outlast the Philadelphia 76ers.

PointsBetUSA oddsmakers set the Celtics’ lines to win their first-round NBA playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers at -304 on Friday. The Celtics’ lines make them clear favorites over the Sixers, whom PointsBetUSA gave +230 odds to beat Boston.

After securing the third seed in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics will take on the sixth-seeded 76ers in a best-of-seven series. Game 1 is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday.

It’s no surprise the Celtics enter the series as favorites. The 76ers will be without star guard Ben Simmons due to a knee injury, and center Joel Embiid also is battling injuries, which could prove to be good for Boston.

