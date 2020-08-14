Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are expected to outlast the Philadelphia 76ers.

PointsBetUSA oddsmakers set the Celtics’ lines to win their first-round NBA playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers at -304 on Friday. The Celtics’ lines make them clear favorites over the Sixers, whom PointsBetUSA gave +230 odds to beat Boston.

NBA First Round Series Prices: Magic (+1400) vs. Bucks (-5000)

Nets (+1400) vs. Raptors (-5000)

Mavs (+370) vs. Clippers (-500)

Sixers (+230) vs. Celtics (-304)

Pacers (+170) vs. Heat (-213)

Thunder (+165) vs. Rockets (-213)

Jazz (+145) vs. Nuggets (-182) (via @PointsBetUSA) pic.twitter.com/UYwPPqvtY5 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) August 14, 2020

After securing the third seed in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics will take on the sixth-seeded 76ers in a best-of-seven series. Game 1 is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday.

It’s no surprise the Celtics enter the series as favorites. The 76ers will be without star guard Ben Simmons due to a knee injury, and center Joel Embiid also is battling injuries, which could prove to be good for Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images