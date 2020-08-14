The Boston Celtics are expected to outlast the Philadelphia 76ers.
PointsBetUSA oddsmakers set the Celtics’ lines to win their first-round NBA playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers at -304 on Friday. The Celtics’ lines make them clear favorites over the Sixers, whom PointsBetUSA gave +230 odds to beat Boston.
NBA First Round Series Prices:
Magic (+1400) vs. Bucks (-5000)
Nets (+1400) vs. Raptors (-5000)
Mavs (+370) vs. Clippers (-500)
Sixers (+230) vs. Celtics (-304)
Pacers (+170) vs. Heat (-213)
Thunder (+165) vs. Rockets (-213)
Jazz (+145) vs. Nuggets (-182)
(via @PointsBetUSA) pic.twitter.com/UYwPPqvtY5
— The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) August 14, 2020
After securing the third seed in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics will take on the sixth-seeded 76ers in a best-of-seven series. Game 1 is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday.
It’s no surprise the Celtics enter the series as favorites. The 76ers will be without star guard Ben Simmons due to a knee injury, and center Joel Embiid also is battling injuries, which could prove to be good for Boston.
More NBA: Brad Stevens, Celtics Understand How Much Al Horford Brings To 76ers
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images