NBA Rumors: Celtics, Raptors Won’t Begin Second-Round Series Thursday

The Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors reportedly will be played, but exactly when the best-of-seven set kicks off remains to be seen.

The postponement of three NBA playoff games Wednesday cast doubt on whether the remainder of the 2020 postseason would be played, as both the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers during a league-wide reportedly voted to boycott the remainder of the campaign. But according to a report Thursday from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the players have elected to carry on with the playoffs, although all three contests set to be played Thursday will be postponed.

The NBA's players have decided to resume the playoffs, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

Today's three playoff games will be postponed, source tells ESPN. Discussion underway on when teams will resume play. https://t.co/A2PazNKDhy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

One of the games originally on the NBA docket for Thursday was Game 1 between the Celtics and Raptors. The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Thursday reported the NBA and its players are looking to resume game action Friday. In such a scenario, Boston and Toronto theoretically could play their series opener Saturday, the originally scheduled date for Game 2.

The two other games that reportedly will be postponed Thursday are a pair of Game 6s in the Western Conference: the Denver Nuggets vs. the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers vs. the Dallas Mavericks.