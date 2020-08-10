Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2019 NFL season was a memorable one for Lamar Jackson, to say the least.

Jackson was a nearly unstoppable force in his first full campaign as the Ravens’ starting quarterback. The dual-threat dynamo threw for 36 touchdowns with only six interceptions while rushing for seven scores. Jackson earned a first-team All-Pro nod for his efforts and was unanimously voted as the league’s MVP.

There was no shortage of memorable highlights from Jackson’s electric season, which saw Baltimore earn the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a 14-2 record, the best regular-season mark in franchise history. But there was one moment that ranks above the rest for the Ravens star.

.@Lj_era8 says his favorite moment of last season was beating the Patriots in Week 9 😈 “We beat Brady … That’s the guy who I wanted to be. Highlight of my season.” (via @nflnetwork) pic.twitter.com/ZBgee1CZq1 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 9, 2020

Week 9 was a statement win for Jackson and the Ravens, who handed the Patriots their first loss of the season after New England ripped off eight consecutive victories to start the campaign. Jackson shined in primetime, completing 17 of 23 pass attempts for 163 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 61 yards and two scores.

Jackson won’t be going head-to-head with Tom Brady in the upcoming regular season, but the third-year pro will have a chance to beat the Patriots again. The Ravens are scheduled to visit Gillette Stadium for a Week 10 “Sunday Night Football” showdown Nov. 15.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images