For one reason or another, the Boston Bruins can’t seem to get a full group on the ice for practice.

Boston has just one day before its first-round Stanley Cup playoff series vs. the Carolina Hurricanes begins, but the Black and Gold was without goaltender Tuukka Rask and first-line winger David Pastrnak at practice Monday, per the team’s Twitter account.

The reason for each absence is unknown. Head coach Bruce Cassidy is scheduled to speak with reporters later Monday afternoon.

With Pastrnak missing, Karson Kuhlman skated on the first line alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

Here are the full lines, per the team.

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Karson Kuhlman

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Ondrej Kase

Nick Ritchie — Charlie Coyle — Anders Bjork

Joakim Nordstrom — Sean Kuraly — Chris Wagner

Par Lindholm

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk — Jeremy Lauzon

John Moore — Connor Clifton

Jaroslav Halak

Dan Vladar

It’s possible, of course, both Rask and Pastrnak got maintenance days after the former played the entire game Sunday while the latter played 19:57, most among Boston forwards.

The Bruins, who won the Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s best regular-season team, has struggled mightily during the NHL’s restart following the COVID-19 pause. Boston went winless in the round-robin games, falling from first in the Eastern Conference to fourth. Now, they get a red-hot Hurricanes team that easily dispatched the New York Rangers in the qualifier round.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images