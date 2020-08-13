Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Despite upsetting the odds ages ago, Atletico Madrid remains primed to pursue its ultimate goal.

Red Bull Leipzig will face Atletico Madrid on Thursday in Lisbon at Estadio Jose Alvalade in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. The Leipzig-Madrid matchup pits the third-place finishers in the German and Spanish leagues, respectively, in a one-off game for the chance to reach the final four of European soccer’s elite men’s club competition.

Red Bull Leipzig is in the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in its history. Atletico Madrid was Champions League runner-up in 2014 and 2016 and reached the semifinals in 2017. The Spanish side’s squad has experienced lots of turnover among its ranks of leading players in the last few seasons, but manager Diego Simeone remains in charge after eight-plus seasons.

The winner will face PSG on Tuesday in the Champions League semifinals.

Here’s when and how to watch Red Bull Leipzig versus Atletico Madrid:

When: Thursday, Aug. 13, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images