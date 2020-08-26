Red Sox President Sam Kennedy Joins NESN To Discuss Upcoming Trade Deadline

Things potentially could be different around Boston come Monday.

With Major League Baseball’s Aug. 31 trade deadline swiftly approaching, it raises the question: will the Red Sox make any moves?

Well, they already have gotten started

The Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies swapped a duo of pitchers with Boston sending Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree with Philadelphia returning with Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold.

Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy sat down digitally with NESN’s Tom Caron on Wednesday night to discuss the squad’s approach moving forward towards the deadline.

