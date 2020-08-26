Ja Morant, Kevin Love Among NBA Players Reacting To League Postponing Games

Wednesday forever will mark a monumental day in the NBA. And some of its stars took to Twitter to react to the news.
The Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their Game 5 against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, which originally was scheduled to tip-off at 4 p.m. ET. The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder followed suit before the NBA postponed all of Wednesday’s games.
Players continued to use their platform once news broke to voice how they felt about teams boycotting their games while continuing to demand justice for systemic racism.
Some tweets do include some NSFW language.
LeBron James also delivered a powerful message demanding change in the wake of Jacob Blake being shot seven times in the back by Kenosha, Wisc., police.