Ja Morant, Kevin Love Among NBA Players Reacting To League Postponing Games

Wednesday forever will mark a monumental day in the NBA. And some of its stars took to Twitter to react to the news.

The Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their Game 5 against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, which originally was scheduled to tip-off at 4 p.m. ET. The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder followed suit before the NBA postponed all of Wednesday’s games.

Players continued to use their platform once news broke to voice how they felt about teams boycotting their games while continuing to demand justice for systemic racism.

Some tweets do include some NSFW language.

respect ✊🏽 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 26, 2020

this shit gotta stop ‼️ — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 26, 2020

We have the strongest, most unified league in the world!!! #change — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) August 26, 2020

WE DEMAND JUSTICE!!! — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) August 26, 2020

This shit bigger than basketball! Whoever don’t understand that is part of the problem. — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) August 26, 2020

WE DEMAND CHANGE! SALUTE @Bucks ✊🏾🙏🏾🗣 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 26, 2020

WE DEMAND CHANGE! — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) August 26, 2020

LeBron James also delivered a powerful message demanding change in the wake of Jacob Blake being shot seven times in the back by Kenosha, Wisc., police.