MLB Pipeline on Tuesday released an update to its prospect rankings.

The new list includes players selected in the 2020 Major League Baseball draft, which took place in June and consisted of five rounds (instead of the usual 40) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It also takes into account some recent developments as MLB navigates a 60-game schedule without a minor league season.

The Boston Red Sox have only two players — Jeter Downs (No. 49) and Triston Casas (No. 85) — in the Top 100.

Downs, a middle infielder, was acquired as part of the trade that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers, while Casas, a corner infielder, was selected by Boston in the first round (26th overall) of the 2018 draft.

Fortunately, MLB Pipeline also unveiled its Top 30 prospects for each franchise. So, we’re able to see where at least two of the Red Sox’s most recent draft picks — Nick Yorke and Blaze Jordan — fit in.

Yorke, drafted in the first round (17th overall), is listed as the organization’s No. 11 prospect, right before Matthew Lugo and immediately after Tanner Houck. Jordan, drafted in the third round (89th overall), checks in at No. 15, sandwiched between C.J. Chatham and Brainer Bonaci.

Neither of the two pitchers Boston drafted this year — Jeremy Wu-Yelland (fourth round, 118th overall) and Shane Drohan (fifth round, 148th overall) — cracked the Red Sox’s Top 30.

Here’s the Red Sox’s complete Top 30, per MLB Pipeline:

1. Jeter Downs, 2B/SS

2. Triston Casas, 1B

3. Bobby Dalbec, 1B/3B

4. Bryan Mata, RHP

5. Gilberto Jimenez, OF

6. Noah Song, RHP

7. Jay Groome, LHP

8. Jarren Duran, OF

9. Thad Ward, RHP

10. Tanner Houck, RHP

11. Nick Yorke, 2B

12. Matthew Lugo, SS

13. Nick Decker, OF

14. C.J. Chatham, 2B/SS

15. Blaze Jordan, 3B

16. Brainer Bonaci, SS

17. Chih-Jung Liu, RHP

18. Connor Wong, C/2B/3B

19. Cameron Cannon, 2B/SS

20. Brayan Bello, RHP

21. Antoni Flores, SS

22. Chris Murphy, LHP

23. Marcus Wilson, OF

24. Ryan Zeferjahn, RHP

25. Brandon Howlett, 3B

26. Danny Diaz, 3B

27. Durbin Feltman, RHP

28. Andrew Politi, RHP

29. Aldo Ramirez, RHP

30. Tyler Esplin, OF

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images