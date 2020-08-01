Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eduardo Rodriguez won’t have the opportunity to build upon his solid 2019 season.

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced Saturday afternoon that the team was shutting down the starting pitcher, who was set to be Boston’s de facto ace this campaign with Chris Sale unavailable.

Rodriguez, who had contracted COVID-19, has been dealing with myocarditis, which is the inflammation of a heart muscle that has been seen in some patients after they recover from the coronavirus.

Bloom indicated that the team is confident the southpaw eventually will make a full recovery, but it appears for now all they want is to ensure he gets better and doesn’t have to attempt to rush back.

With Rodriguez done for the year, the Red Sox right now only have Nathan Eovaldi and Martin Perez as their two true starters.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images