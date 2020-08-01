Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England fans who were hoping tight end David Njoku would be traded to the Patriots probably shouldn’t hold their breathe.

The Cleveland Browns 2017 first-round pick, who had requested a trade in early July, has now given the organization “his full commitment,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported the 23-year-old Njoku, who will be among a crowded Cleveland depth chart with newly-signed Austin Hooper, had some “good meetings” with general manager Andrew Berry and the Browns organization. It seems those ultimately led to Njoku’s change of heart.

Many were interested to see if the Patriots could work out a trade for the talented pass catcher, especially at a position of (somewhat) need and for a player who is owed just $1.76 million in 2020.

That, however, appears to be out of the cards.

