The Red Sox are looking to string together two straight wins for the second time this season when they welcome the Toronto Blue Jays to town.

Boston will be hosting the Jays on Friday night for the first contest of a three-game set at Fenway Park.

Andrew Benintendi will hit leadoff and play in left field, while Alex Verdugo will be in right with Jackie Bradley Jr. in center, meanining Kevin Pillar will sit.

Jose Peraza will be at second and bat ninth, while Christian Vazquez will be catching Ryan Weber.

Tanner Roark will get the ball for Toronto.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (4-8)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Alex Verdugo, RF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Jose Peraza, 2B

Ryan Weber (0-2, 11.57 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (4-6)

Cavan Biggio, 2B

Bo Bichette, SS

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF

Rowdy Tellez, DH

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B

Randal Grichuk, CF

Travis Shaw, 3B

Teoscar Hernandez, RF

Danny Jansen, C

Tanner Roark, RHP (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

