The Red Sox and Rays on Monday will begin a four-game series between American League East rivals at Fenway Park.

Boston has won three of four and will look to stay (relatively) hot against a Tampa Bay team that also has won three of four. Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke will send Ryan Brasier to the mound for his first big league start, while Rays skipper Kevin Cash will counter with Ryan Yarbrough, who gave up five runs last time out against Boston.

As for the lineups, Kevin Pillar will play right field for the Red Sox and bat leadoff. Alex Verdugo, who led off the last two games, will hit second. Andrew Benintendi, still with just two hits on the campaign, will begin the game on the bench, as will third baseman Rafael Devers.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (6-9)

Kevin PIllar, CF

Alex Verdugo, RF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Michael Chavis, 1B

Kevin Plawecki, C

Jose Peraza, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Jonathan Arauz, 3B

Ryan Brasier, RHP (0-0, 9.00 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (8-8)

Austin Meadows, LF

Brandon Lowe, 2B

Yandy Diaz, DH

Ji-Man Choi, 1B

Joey Wendle, SS

Yoshi Tsutsugo, 3B

Manuel Margo, RF

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Michael Perez, C

Ryan Yarbrough, LHP (0-2, 3.78 ERA)

