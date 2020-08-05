Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jake DeBrusk had himself a solid night against the Tampa Bay Lightning in March.

The Boston Bruins and Lightning meet Wednesday for a round-robin matchup in the NHL’s bubble for the first time since Mar. 7 when Tampa Bay came out on top 5-3.

The two Atlantic Division foes met on Mar. 3 as well with the results flipping in the Bruins’ favor as they came away with a 2-1 win. Jake DeBrusk was the hero for Boston as he scored the game-winning goal on a breakaway to lead the B’s past the rival Lightning.

Relive one of the high points in the Bruins’ season with tonight’s “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind,” presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images