Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is in agreement with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens’ second-year wide receiver believes his cousin, Antonio Brown, would help Baltimore’s offense.

“I feel like he could fit in this locker room,” Marquise told reporters on Wednesday, per TMZ. “He’s gonna go out there and give 100 percent and seeing guys like that is gonna make other guys do the same.

“I been working out with (Antonio) since I was in college so I know he’s a guy that’s going to push you and he’s a guy that’s gonna take care of his body.”

Jackson recently vouched for the free-agent receiver, who last played in the NFL when he spent 11 days with the New England Patriots in September 2019. Jackson even said AB “was a great guy” during offseason workouts with Marquise.

Antonio Brown recently was handed an eight-game suspension by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He is eligible to sign with a team and report for preseason activities, as his suspension will begin in September.

Baltimore head coach Jim Harbaugh responded to Jackson’s desire and didn’t rule out the possibility of signing the four-time first-team All-Pro. Harbaugh said, “We’ll look at any players at this time.”

But Baltimore might not be the only team interested. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll seemed like he too was open to bringing Antonio Brown aboard the Seahawks. It prompted Peter King to say he would bet on Seattle to be the team that signs Brown for a variety of reasons.

