Another year, another season ending in disappointment for Maple Leafs fans.

Toronto will not be advancing to the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Leafs’ 2019-20 campaign came to an end Sunday night via a 3-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 5 of the teams’ qualifying series. Toronto fans surely don’t need the reminder, but you’d have to go all the way back to the 2003-04 season for the last time the Maple Leafs won a postseason series.

Following Toronto’s shutout loss to Columbus at Scotiabank Arena, countless folks on Twitter trolled and poked fun at the Maple Leafs for yet another early exit.

We imagine Maple Leafs supporters are growing tired of hearing this, but there’s always next season.

More NHL: Here’s Full Schedule For Bruins-Hurricanes First-Round Series

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images