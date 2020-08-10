Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Another year, another season ending in disappointment for Maple Leafs fans.

Toronto will not be advancing to the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Leafs’ 2019-20 campaign came to an end Sunday night via a 3-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 5 of the teams’ qualifying series. Toronto fans surely don’t need the reminder, but you’d have to go all the way back to the 2003-04 season for the last time the Maple Leafs won a postseason series.

Following Toronto’s shutout loss to Columbus at Scotiabank Arena, countless folks on Twitter trolled and poked fun at the Maple Leafs for yet another early exit.

NHL teams that have not won a postseason series since the lockout-cancelled season 15 years ago:

-Florida Panthers

-Toronto Maple Leafs That is all. — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) August 10, 2020

The last time the Toronto Maple Leafs won a playoff series…the movie "Dodgeball" was two months away from being released. pic.twitter.com/KnCcN2jLWY — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 10, 2020

How did the Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets series go? pic.twitter.com/JdEuB3DM8s — Everything Hockey (@EHClothing) August 10, 2020

That's a lot of money to combine for 0 points in a win or go home game 😂 #MapleLeafs pic.twitter.com/1O8f3R9DPj — Dave Congdon (@DaveCongdon18) August 10, 2020

Congratulations to the @MapleLeafs for keeping the longest active @StanleyCup drought going for a 52nd season at 19,459 days! #LeafsForever — Since Leafs Last Cup (@LeafsIastCup) August 10, 2020

Maple Leafs trajectory 2015: Miss playoffs

2016: Miss playoffs Draft Matthews, future is bright with young players 2017: 1st round exit

2018: 1st round exit Sign Tavares, they will finally take the next step 2019: 1st round exit

2020: Miss playoffs pic.twitter.com/AKkSC1xIvR — Bryce Chevallier (@FauxCentre) August 10, 2020

The writing was on the wall when the Maple Leafs couldn’t beat their own Zamboni driver, really. — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) August 10, 2020

We imagine Maple Leafs supporters are growing tired of hearing this, but there’s always next season.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images