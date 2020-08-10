If anyone in the NFL should understand the importance of offseason work with quarterbacks, it’s New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Edelman initially jelled with former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady through offseason throwing sessions out in Los Angeles. Brady departed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, which means Edelman will have a new QB this season, whether that’s Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer.

The 34-year-old got in work with all three passers this summer before the Patriots recently reported back to Gillette Stadium for training camp.

“I think any time you’re spending time with guys that deliver the football, quarterbacks, especially on your own and away from the facility, that’s when you get to learn each other on a whole other level,” Edelman said Monday in a video conference call. “Not just as a football player but as a person and a family man, everything. When you learn those things, that’s what relationships and trust are built from.

“I think all of the quarterbacks, Jarrett, Hoy and Cam, they’ve all been very excited to go out and just, ‘Hey, let’s throw. Hey, let’s throw.’ It’s been great. You definitely need that time, especially with not having an offseason and getting to really see each other on the field with organized team activities. It was great to go out there and get some reps and try to develop some timing. We definitely need a lot more, but we’re in the same boat as everybody else, and we’re going to try to make the most out of it.”

The NFL canceled OTAs and minicamp this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, eschewing practices for virtual meetings through video conference calls. The Patriots’ first practice will take place Aug. 12 and they’ll have their first official padded training camp practice Aug. 17.

No Patriots players have tested positive for COVID-19 since they reported back to Gillette Stadium nearly two weeks ago. An NFL-high eight Patriots opted out for the 2020 NFL season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images