Video Of Jimmie Johnson Near-Wreck Highlights NASCAR’s Inherent Danger

Jimmie Johnson narrowly avoided disaster Saturday at the Monster Mile.

At one point during the Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway, Ryan Preece let up on his car as he moved down the track to begin his entry to pit road. Apparently, Preece was unaware of a fast-approaching Johnson, who nearly slammed into the No. 37 Chevrolet.

The scary, near-disastrous incident is particularly fascinating to watch from Johnson’s perspective.

Take a look:

Yikes.

Johnson wound up finishing seventh Saturday before earning a third-place finish Sunday. With one race left in the regular season, the soon-to-be retired Johnson currently is just outside of the playoff picture.