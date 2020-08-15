Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gerrit Cole is making his debut in the Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees rivalry Friday evening, and similarly, Alex Verdugo is just getting acclimated to baseball’s most stories rivalry.

Verdugo made an impact in their second matchup.

With the Red Sox down 2-0 in the top of the fourth inning, Verdugo blasted a solo homer into the right field stands off a first-pitch breaking ball from Cole.

DUGIE DID IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/mk3vUE4Lz5 — NESN (@NESN) August 15, 2020

It was Verdugo’s fourth homer of the season, the second of which that’s come on the road.

