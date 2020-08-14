Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Carolina Hurricanes didn’t lead for long in the second period.

The Boston Bruins took the first lead of Thursday night’s Game 2 action against Carolina thanks to David Krejci’s second goal of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Carolina snatched the lead the B’s in the second period after netting two goals in under minute. But with under 10 seconds remaining before the second intermission, Brad Marchand lit the lamp on a power play for his first goal of this postseason to knot the score with 20 minutes left.

Check out the goal above!

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images