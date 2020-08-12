Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cam Newton on Wednesday participated in his first official practice as a Patriot.

New England shared a 27-minute video from its first training camp practice, and the footage includes multiple looks at Newton throwing passes and running various drills. You can skip ahead to the 4:50, 7:40 and 23:55 marks to watch Newton in action.

Follow the link in the tweet below:

Yeah, it’s pretty weird watching a Patriots practice without Tom Brady a part of the quarterbacks group.

Then again, nothing about this year’s NFL training camps and regular season will feel or look normal.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images