Cam Newton on Wednesday participated in his first official practice as a Patriot.

New England shared a 27-minute video from its first training camp practice, and the footage includes multiple looks at Newton throwing passes and running various drills. You can skip ahead to the 4:50, 7:40 and 23:55 marks to watch Newton in action.

Follow the link in the tweet below:

Yeah, it’s pretty weird watching a Patriots practice without Tom Brady a part of the quarterbacks group.

Then again, nothing about this year’s NFL training camps and regular season will feel or look normal.

More NFL: Here’s Photo Of Socially Distanced Bill Belichick Wearing Mask At Practice

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images