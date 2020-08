Kevin Pillar fears no warning track or wall.

The Red Sox outfielder robbed Pedro Severino of at least one base in the fourth inning of Boston’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Severino laced the ball down to right field and it looked as if it was sure to drop. But Pillar sprinted and stretched out to secure the out.

Check it out:

How many stars for this Kevin Pillar catch?



(Via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/JuXAXsv9Om — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) August 22, 2020

We love to see it.