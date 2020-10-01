Kevin Durant Admits He, Kyrie Irving Discussed Teaming Up At NBA All-Star Game

Always trust your intuition.

For example, if you’re a Boston Celtics fan and your star point guard is caught on video talking to Kevin Durant in a hallway, and you think the two could be plotting to team up elsewhere in the NBA, go with your gut.

Because it turns out, that actually is how it all went down.

If you remember back to the 2019 All-Star game, a viral video made rounds after Kyrie Irving, then with the Celtics, was seen laughing with Durant in private. Naturally, the internet joked they were deciding where they wanted to play together with free agency approaching.

Irving emphatically avoided addressing those assumptions directly, even getting testy with reporters who asked about them.