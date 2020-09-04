Cam Newton Has Grown To Appreciate Bill Belichick Even More With Patriots

Bill Belichick and Cam Newton have formed a mutual admiration society inside the walls of Gillette Stadium.

Since Newton signed with the New England Patriots in July, he’s actually grown to respect his head coach even more. Meanwhile, Belichick was gushing about his new quarterback earlier this week.

It seems as if the two have really hit it off.

“If anything, you gain to even appreciate his greatness even more,” Newton said Friday on a video conference call. “He’s an unbelievable teacher of the game. And I think that’s not highlighted enough, especially from a person of his caliber and status, having the success that he’s had over the X amount of years that he’s been here or even been anywhere coaching.

“And you understand why he’s so successful, and not only him but it’s his coaches. He does a great job with trusting in his coaches to get the job done. And even in his players too. And it’s a common theme that you get the job done, or if not, they’re going to find somebody to get the job done.”

Clearly Newton, who was named the Patriots’ starting quarterback Thursday, has got the job done nearly two months into Belichick and his partnership while beating out his quarterback combatants Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham.

“He knows that he’s going to put everybody in the best position for them to succeed,” Newton said. “And you’re going to know why you’re doing certain things. And I didn’t necessarily not appreciate it before, but I think that’s the biggest thing that kind of stuck out, is that he doesn’t sacrifice any time without making it a point of emphasis for a certain drill.

“‘OK, this is the third is short, be aware for this. OK, this is a gotta have a situation. OK, this is backed up. OK, hold on, stop, let me explain this. Hey, Cam, this that and the third. Why are you doing certain things? No need to take a timeout. You need to take a timeout. You can’t have a sack.’ Just for him to have that understanding and wherewithal in all situations, it’s no wonder why this team has been so successful over the years.”

Now, Newton and Belichick will attempt to keep that success rolling through the 2020 NFL season.

Newton replaces former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady who led the Patriots to winning records in every single one of his 18 seasons at the helm. The Patriots have won the AFC East every year since 2008 and in 17 of Brady’s 18 seasons as a starter.

Newton has the biggest shoes possible to fill. But his ability to exude confidence seemingly makes him the perfect man for the job.