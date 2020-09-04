Raptors’ Fred VanVleet Blasts Celtics With NSFW Take After Game 3 Win

Did the Toronto Raptors shift the best-of-seven series against the Boston Celtics back in their favor after OG Anunoby’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win Game 3 on Thursday?

Fred VanVleet believes so.

The fourth-year guard expressed that opinion rather clearly after the game. VanVleet walked the hallways postgame and delivered a NSFW message, depicting his thoughts on the Celtics.

“They (expletive) up,” VanVleet said while away from the cameras, per The Athletic’s Sam Amick. “They (expletive) up now.”

The Celtics were 0.5 seconds away from taking a commanding 3-0 series lead. Now, Boston holds a 2-1 series lead with the momentum, seemingly at least, shifting back in Toronto’s favor.

The defeat certainly had Celtics players frustrated, as well. Celtics guard Jaylen Brown took ownership for the final play of the game, admitting the mistake was “a (expletive) disgrace.”

Then again, Brown was also quick to address how the Celtics must put the loss behind them. Both teammate Jayson Tatum and head coach Brad Stevens agreed with the mindset.

So now, we’ll wait to see what happens Saturday night as the Celtics and Raptors square off for a pivotal Game 4. Tip off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

