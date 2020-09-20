Cam Newton’s Instagram Will Fire Up Patriots Fans For Game Vs. Seahawks

Cam Newton was awfully impressive in his New England Patriots debut.

Week 2 will present a much greater challenge for the star quarterback, and it will come under the bright lights.

Newton and the Patriots will be in Seattle on Sunday night for a primetime matchup with the Seahawks. The ‘Hawks were one of the more impressive teams in Week 1, as Russell Wilson thoroughly thrashed the Falcons in Atlanta.

That said, the Patriots will be in good shape if Newton is able to build off his great performance against the Miami Dolphins. The 2015 NFL MVP shared highlights from New England’s Week 1 win in an Instagram hype video delivered ahead of the “Sunday Night Football” showdown.

Kick off from CenturyLink Field is slates for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images