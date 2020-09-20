Patriots Injuries: Reported Week 2 Status Of Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry

The Patriots receiver are banged up entering Week 2

Both Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry reportedly will tough it out Sunday night.

Edelman (knee) and Harry (shoulder) both carry injury designations into the New England Patriots’ Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks. But both players intend to play at CenturyLink Field, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning, citing a source.

Obviously, that’s good news for Cam Newton and the Patriots, will need as many weapons as possible to keep pace with Russell Wilson and a very capable Seahawks offense.

Seattle and New England are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

