Patriots Injuries: Reported Week 2 Status Of Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry

Both Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry reportedly will tough it out Sunday night.
Edelman (knee) and Harry (shoulder) both carry injury designations into the New England Patriots’ Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks. But both players intend to play at CenturyLink Field, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning, citing a source.
Obviously, that’s good news for Cam Newton and the Patriots, will need as many weapons as possible to keep pace with Russell Wilson and a very capable Seahawks offense.
Seattle and New England are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images