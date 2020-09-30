Cardinals Vs. Padres Live Stream: Watch NL Wild Card Series Game 1 Online

The San Diego Padres are young and fun as all get-out, and now we will see them in playoff action.
Wednesday will mark Game 1 of the Padres’ best-of-three National League Wild Card series with the St. Louis Cardinals from Petco Park.
Kwang Hyun-Kim will get the ball for the Cardinals in the opener. The Padres will send out Chris Paddack.
Here’s how to watch Cardinals vs. Padres Game 1 online and on TV:
When: Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 5:08 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN