Lightning Vs. Stars Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Final Game 4 Online

The Dallas Stars are trying to prevent their proverbial back from getting pushed to the wall.

Dallas and the Tampa Bay Lightning are set to meet Friday night in the Edmonton bubble for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Bolts lead the best-of-seven series 2-1 after winning Game 3.

Steven Stamkos will be out for the Lightning on Friday after returning for Game 3.

Here’s how to watch Game 4 of the Cup Final online and on TV:

When: Friday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images