Clippers Vs. Nuggets Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online

The Los Angeles Clippers’ path toward the conference finals clearly won’t be an easy one.

The Clippers dropped Game 2 of their Western Conference Semifinals series with the Denver Nuggets after cruising to a victory in Game 1. Los Angeles probably is the better team, but Denver is for real and absolutely could win this series.

The two teams will square off Monday night inside the Walt Disney World bubble for Game 3 of their best-of-seven series.

Here’s how to watch Clippers-Nuggets Game 3 online:

When: Monday, Sept. 7 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT