Danica Patrick Reveals Her Napa Valley Property Was Hit By Wildfire

'I finally cried this moring'

Danica Patrick is among the many impacted by the West Coast wildfires.

The retired NASCAR star revealed Monday that part of her property in California’s Napa Valley region recently was hit by a fire. Patrick in 2009 purchased a 24-acre plot of land on Howell Mountain, where she established her Somnium estate vineyard.

The 38-year-old shared some before-and-after photos, as well as a lengthy, inspiring message, in an Instagram post Monday. She also revealed that most of her actual vineyard blocks largely were spared.

I have been thinking a lot about what the lesson is in the fire that came through my property last night. • I finally cried this morning at the idea that something I have spent so much time, money, effort, passion, patience, and did I mention money, on….. could just be gone. The dirt is still there but it’s almost impossible to get insurance because of how many fires have come through. Thanks a lot for that. So it will require the next level of all of those things I have already invested. • Then I stopped…… and thought, tonight I am going to bring a shit ton of Somnium over to my friends house and honor what the project ACTUALLY stands for in my heart….. and that’s to connect. To sit at the table with loved ones and share life with each other. No phones (unless you need to capture a great moment🤪). Open hearts. Honest sharing. Tears. Laughs. The real shit. • The name somnium means dream in Latin. And the bottle has a red dot that implies – you are here. So, I invite you to join me tonight in opening up some wine with someone or many that you love and just have a blast. Tell stories and connect. Be present. Be here now. ✨ • As for an actual update….. your prayers and good vibes worked!!!!! Somehow the fires went mostly around the actual blocks! Thank you thank you thank you. ❤️ now let’s have a party to honor AND celebrate that we had some luck in 2020!!!!! • The second picture is me 10 years ago when we had just started the planting process. There was a lot of rock on the land. Man has it been a journey!

While Patrick certainly is fortunate that her vineyard is in relatively decent shape, the damage done to the surrounding region by the wildfires nevertheless will impact her in some fashion.

