Danica Patrick Reveals Her Napa Valley Property Was Hit By Wildfire

Danica Patrick is among the many impacted by the West Coast wildfires.

The retired NASCAR star revealed Monday that part of her property in California’s Napa Valley region recently was hit by a fire. Patrick in 2009 purchased a 24-acre plot of land on Howell Mountain, where she established her Somnium estate vineyard.

The 38-year-old shared some before-and-after photos, as well as a lengthy, inspiring message, in an Instagram post Monday. She also revealed that most of her actual vineyard blocks largely were spared.

Take a look:

While Patrick certainly is fortunate that her vineyard is in relatively decent shape, the damage done to the surrounding region by the wildfires nevertheless will impact her in some fashion.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images