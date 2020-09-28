Updated NASCAR Cup Playoffs Standings After Kurt Busch’s Las Vegas Win

Kurt Busch rode a hometown hero performance to the third round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

But where do things stand for the other Round of 12 drivers?

Busch, a Las Vegas native, took the checkered flag Sunday night in the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The event was the first of three Round of 12 races, in which drivers will fight for the right to advance to the Round of 8.

Here are the updated standings:

One spot taken, seven more up for grabs.



Here's how the #NASCARPlayoffs look one race into the Round of 12. pic.twitter.com/bkjClkb2tM — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 28, 2020

All eyes remain on Kyle Busch, last year’s champion, who has endured a somewhat disappointing season but nevertheless is capable of getting hot and driving to another title.

Next up is Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

