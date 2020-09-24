Dwayne Wade Reacts To Tyler Herro Breaking Rookie Playoff Scoring Record

The Boston Celtics have their back against the wall, but you have to tip your cap to Tyler Herro.

The rookie led the Miami Heat to a Game 4 win Wednesday, and ultimately a 3-1 advantage in the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals.

The 20-year-old Herro had the game of his life, coming off the bench to drop a game-high 37 points with six rebounds and three assists. The performance set a franchise record for rookie scoring in the playoffs, originally set after a 27-point performance by Dwayne Wade.

And “Herro Ball” caught the attention of the Miami Heat legend.

It was a great record while it lasted 😆 https://t.co/U8Gp7g6SXl — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 24, 2020

Don’t show them everything Herro ball sheesh — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 24, 2020

Sheesh is right.

Also impressed by the incredible performance was Brad Stevens, and the Celtics coach says Herro’s effort was the ultimate factor in deciding the game.

“Herro’s shot making tonight, in addition to the things we talked about that were our own issues, was the difference in the game,” Stevens said after Boston’s 112-109 loss, via NBC Boston’s postgame coverage.

“Herro was ridiculously good tonight. The rim must have looked like the ocean to him.”

With some of the shots Herro was making Wednesday, Stevens has a point.

