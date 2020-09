Week 2 has arrived.

Regardless of what happened in Week 1, everyone playing fantasy football still has a chance in their respective leagues. As such, it’s imperative to make sure you’re on top of all the injury designations ahead of Sunday’s kickoffs.

Who will suit up for Week 2, and who will be forced to watch with an injury?

Follow along below for all your relevant fantasy football injury updates for Week 2 in the NFL:

The #Saints have ruled star WR Michael Thomas as out vs the #Raiders on MNF. Not a surprise, Thomas is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and didn’t practice this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2020

Buccaneers’ WR Chris Godwin has been ruled out for Sunday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2020

With Duke Johnson injured, the Texans have elevated RB C.J. Prosise to the active roster. A useful pass catcher out of the backfield. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 19, 2020

#Broncos WR Courtland Sutton, dealing with an AC joint sprain, has a good chance to play today, I’m told, but the team wants to work him out pregame to make sure his ailment has healed enough, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2020

Players out Sunday include Dee Ford, George Kittle, Jamison Crowder, Chris Godwin, Phillip Lindsay, David DeCastro, Stefan Wisniewski, Kenny Golladay, Desmond Trufant, Kenny Clark, AJ Brown, Jack Doyle, Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, Kawann Short, Charvarius Ward, Alshon Jeffery. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2020

The #Patriots should be at full strength against the #Seahawks tonight, as WR Julian Edelman (knee) and WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder) both should play, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2020

Rams’ TE Gerald Everett, listed as questionable for Sunday with a back injury, is expected to play vs. Eagles. “I fully expect him to be ready to go,” said Rams’ HC Sean McVay. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2020

With TE Jack Doyle out for tomorrow with lower leg injuries, the #Colts elevated tight end Farrod Green to the active roster from the practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2020

Giants’ WR Golden Tate, listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, is on track to play Sunday against the Bears, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2020

