Week 3 of the NFL schedule is here.

And with Week 2 leaving fantasy football owners without some of their top draft picks due to injury, there are still players who have their respective statuses up in the air.

So, who will suit up for Week 3, and who will be forced to watch? Check out all relevant fantasy football injury updates below:

Pregame:

Players out Sunday include George Kittle, Jimmy Garoppolo, Tevin Coleman, Raheem Mostert, Dee Ford, A.J. Brown, Zack Moss, Cam Akers, Jalen Reagor, Geno Atkins, James White, Henry Ruggs, A.J. Terrell, Christian McCaffrey, Tyrod Taylor, Drew Lock, Christian Kirk, Michael Thomas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2020

#Packers WR Davante Adams is listed as doubtful with a very minor hamstring strain, and coach Matt LaFleur said, "We’ll give him the rest of the week to see where he is.” Adams is pushing to play, and GB will give him a chance to prove it. It’s a longshot but he hasn’t given up. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2020

#Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy bruised his ribs in last week’s game and is listed as questionable. Source said he’s expected to play, and he will loom large with Courtland Sutton on IR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2020

The Falcons will take it up to 90 minutes from game time for WR Julio Jones, who recently reaggravated a hamstring injury. He’s listed as questionable, and still has a chance to prove he can move around well enough to play. He only practiced on Friday and was very limited. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2020

The #Raiders listed RB Josh Jacobs (hip) and TE Darren Waller (knee) as questionable, but sources say both players should be good to go against the #Patriots. Both players just practiced on Friday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2020

The #Texans are expected to have WR Kenny Stills (illness) against the #Steelers, but source said RB Duke Johnson (ankle) is still not healthy enough to get out there. Johnson is listed as questionable, but is a long-shot to play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2020

After a strong week of practice, #Lions top WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) is set to make his 2020 debut vs. the #AZCardinals, source said. He was listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2020

As I just reported @nflnetwork, Tremaine Edmunds & Matt Milano are expected to be active today vs Rams. Big for Bills to have both LBs back. #LARvsBUF — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) September 27, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images