Golden Knights Vs. Canucks Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 7 Online

It’s win or go home for the Canucks and Golden Knights.

Vancouver and Vegas face off in Game 7 of their second-round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday night.

The Golden Knights led 3-1 in the series before Canucks won the next two to force the decisive Game 7.

Here’s how to watch Golden Knights vs. Canucks Game 7 online and on TV:

When: Friday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images