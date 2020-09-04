Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Boston Looks For Game 2 Of Doubleheader

The Boston Red Sox will look to put Game 1 of their doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays behind them.

The Red Sox dropped Game 1 on Friday afternoon by a score of 8-7. Boston has dropped each of their last five games, including the first two of their five straight set against Toronto.

Ironically, the Red Sox will be the visiting team in their own ballpark Friday night, as well.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (12-27)

Alex Verdugo, DH

Yairo Munoz, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Michael Chavis, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Tzu-Wei Lin, LF

Jonathan Arauz, SS

Chris Mazza, RHP (0-1, 7.88 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (21-16)

Cavan Biggio, 2B

Randal Grichuk, CF

Rowdy Tellez, 1B

Teoscar Hernandez, DH

Jonathan Villar, SS

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF

Derek Fisher, RF

Travis Shaw, 3B

Reese McGuire, C

Ross Stripling, RHP (3-1, 5.61 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images