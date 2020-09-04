Guerin Austin Discusses Mitch Moreland’s Nomination For Roberto Clemente Award

The 2020 Roberto Clemente Award finalists were announced Thursday. And Mitch Moreland got the call for the Boston Red Sox.

Moreland, although now a member of the San Diego Padres, has been known throughout his tenure in Boston for his community service endeavors — including being named the 2020 Jimmy Fund captain. Moreland and his wife Susannah also recently held their “Christmas in July” event to help give toys to children at Boston Children’s Hospital.

NESN’s Guerin Austin spoke about the first baseman prior to the team’s Thursday night matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images