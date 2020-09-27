Here’s ESPN’s Bold Prediction For Patriots’ Week 3 Game Vs. Raiders

Cam Newton has been a nightmare for opposing defenses through the first two weeks of the 2020 NFL season.

ESPN believes that trend will continue Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Newton and the New England Patriots will host the unbeaten Las Vegas Raiders for a Week 3 clash. Raiders reporter Paul Gutierrez is expecting a big performance from Newton to the tune of two rushing touchdowns, a feat the star quarterback achieved in both of his first two games with New England.

“Patriots quarterback Cam Newton will rush for at least two touchdowns,” Gutierrez wrote for his bold Raiders-Patriots prediction. “At an athletic 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, he is bigger than any linebacker or defensive back the Raiders have on their active roster. So you know Newton, called a ‘power forward’ by Raiders coach Jon Gruden, is champing at the bit to run the read-option.”

Newton is a force to be reckoned with on the ground, but as Week 2 proved, the veteran signal-caller does not need to heavily rely on his legs. Newton is coming off a 397-yard passing performance against the Seahawks, and the Raiders’ defense isn’t as strong as Seattle’s.

