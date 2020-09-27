Cam Newton Revisits Loss To Seahawks In Hype Video For Patriots-Raiders

Cam Newton is eager to get the New England Patriots back in the win column.

Newton and the Patriots fell one yard short of starting the 2020 NFL season 2-0 in Week 2. The star quarterback, who dazzled in his second game with New England, was stuffed at the goal line on his attempt to score the game-winning touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday.

The 2015 NFL MVP looked back at the Patriots’ narrow loss to the Seahawks while receiving treatment ahead of his team’s Week 3 game. Newton appears to be using the tough defeat as motivation for New England’s showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots likely will need another strong showing from Newton if they want to take down the Raiders. The Silver and Black enter Foxboro unbeaten in 2020 and are coming off an impressive win over the New Orleans Saints.

