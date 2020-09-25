Rob Ninkovich Predicts Patriots Will Trade For This Star Wide Receiver

Should the Patriots trade for Odell Beckham Jr.?

It’s a debate that’s been gaining steam recently, with New England in need of receiving help and OBJ still looking like an imperfect fit in Cleveland. But perhaps we should start considering another high-profile wideout who plays for the Browns.

Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich predicted Friday on ESPN’s “Get Up” that New England will trade for Jarvis Landry, a five-time Pro Bowl selection now in his third season with Cleveland.

“The Cleveland Browns will trade Jarvis Landry — and not OBJ — to the New England Patriots,” Ninkovich said. “So, watch out. Cam (Newton) is going to have a target in Landry, and everyone’s going to be super afraid of that one.”

This certainly would qualify as a splash ahead of the Nov. 3 NFL trade deadline, although it could depend on what happens internally for both New England and Cleveland over the next several weeks.