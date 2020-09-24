Why Max Kellerman Believes Browns Should Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To Patriots

The chatter about Odell Beckham Jr. landing with the New England Patriots seemingly has lingered for years now.

Max Kellerman believes it’s time for the hypothetical pairing actually to come to fruition.

While the Browns recently insisted they’re not looking to move Beckham, Kellerman thinks Cleveland should come to grips with the fact that the OBJ experiment isn’t working. In turn, Kellerman believes the Browns should swing the superstar wideout to the Patriots, who might be a dynamic offensive playmaker away from being a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

“…I think Cleveland should think very carefully about trading Odell to the Patriots now instead of later, and I’ll tell you why,” Kellerman said Wednesday on ESPN’s “First Take.” “Odell Beckham has no connection with Baker Mayfield. You can see that. This dude wants to be, obviously, in a place where the coach and the quarterback — where he can also get to the next level. This dude also has his money, also has a reputation. ‘Oh, Odell is a malcontent’ and all that stuff. We know (Bill) Belichick loves him, right? Like, Belichick was asked at a certain point. If Cam had a receiver like that on that team, if Belichick could put a receiver like that with Cam Newton, there’s the next Patriots dynasty.”

It probably is a safe assumption that OBJ would make New England better, but if you ask Newton, the Patriots don’t need additional pass-catching help. That said, Belichick and Co. would be foolish not to at least look into a possible trade for Beckham if the three-time Pro Bowl selection became available.

